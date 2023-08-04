McFarlane Toys’ Batman ’66 pre-orders include new Joker & Superman revealed at SDCC

Previously announced at San Diego Comic-Con, McFarlane Toys has opened up pre-orders for a new wave of Batman ‘66 figures. Included is a brand-new Superman, an original character for the line.

McFarlane Toys is best known for its 7-inch lines, like DC Multiverse, Spawn, and more. However, the company has also had a successful line of 6-inch figures based on the classic Batman TV series.

Airing in 1966, Batman starred Adam West and Burt Ward as Batman and Robin, respectively. The show also had a number of high-profile guest stars playing Batman’s rogues gallery, including Cesar Romero as The Joker, Burgess Meredith as The Penguin, and Eartha Kitt as Catwoman.

McFarlane Toys’ Batman ‘66 series has captured many of these characters in plastic form, but the latest wave goes a step above. The latest wave, available for pre-order now, includes characters who debuted in the Batman ‘66 tie-in comic, as well as a unique Superman.

Batman ‘66 McFarlane Toys wave brings Superman to the universe

McFarlane Toys’ Batman wave has predominantly focused on characters who appeared in the original TV show. However, there have been some exceptions, such as a Two-Face based on William Shatner’s likeness from the animated film Batman vs. Two-Face.

This Superman is unique, though, in that it’s not based on any existing version of the character. Superman has not appeared in either the animated series or the Batman ‘66 comic. It’s also not based on any Superman of the era, such as George Reeves or Christopher Reeve.

Notable in the wave is also a re-release of Batman and Robin. While other versions have been released, such as a black-and-white version or wearing episode-appropriate accessories like swim trunks, this is the first time the basic figures have been released since wave 1. The classic 1966 Batmobile vehicle will also receive a re-release.

Rounding out the line is a new Joker and Lord Death-Man, both of whom are based on their appearances from the Batman ‘66 comic. All five figures and the Batmobile are available for pre-order now at McFarlane Toys Store and select retailers.