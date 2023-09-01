The Fantastic Four are meeting the Dinosaur Avengers in a meteoric crossover

The Fantastic Four are facing a team of dinosaur Avengers, but fortunately, they’re avoiding an encounter with Tyranna-Thor-us.

The Fantastic Four are fearless adventurers who jump into the unknown without a second thought, but the latest crossover may see them become extinct.

That’s because an upcoming Fantastic Four arc sees Marvel‘s first family encounter a team of dinosaur Avengers. The adventure kicks off in Fantastic Four #12, which ships next month.

Marvel has shared an early preview of the issue, including covers and interior art that showcase a Brachiosaurus Iron Man, Quetzalcoatlus Black Widow, and more. On social media, fans are already losing their minds over it.

The Fantastic Four & the Dinosaur Avengers have a crossover for the ages

Investigating an anomaly in the woods, the FF see themselves transported to a new dimension. This new world in the multiverse is populated by dinosaurs, including Jurassic Park-themed versions of the Avengers. Back on Earth, a dinosaur Fantastic Four appears to be running rampant.

The current Fantastic Four run has seen the team on a world tour as they await the return of their home, the Baxter Building. The building was jettisoned one year into the future, along with the children the FF was responsible for.

Solicitors for next month’s Fantastic Four #13 tease that the FF’s incursion into the dinosaur world will have drastic effects. There’s also the threat of another incursion looming in the distance – one that somehow involves Doctor Doom.

For now, though, fans are just enjoying the dinosaur antics. Many are sharing their love for the covers on social media, though some have rightly pointed out the story has similar vibes to last year’s The Jurassic League from DC Comics. Rather than a multiversal crossover, that story reimagined Justice League of America heroes as dinosaurs.

Fantastic Four #13 hits stands October 4. For more Fantastic Four and comic book news, be sure to check out all our coverage.