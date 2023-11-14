Peter Parker & Miles Morales star in new Spider-Man series from Young Justice creator

Peter and Miles are joined at the hip for Spectacular Spider-Men.

The stars of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are going to be closer than ever thanks to a new ongoing series, the Spectacular Spider-Men.

Peter Parker and Miles Morales are easily one of the better-known duos in Marvel Comics at this point. It helps that they just starred in one of the best-received PlayStation games of all time.

But long before Sony came knocking, the two were comic book icons. While the two have appeared together multiple times, they’ve never had their own ongoing book.

That’s changing now, though, as Marvel will be releasing a brand-new Spider-Man ongoing starring the two heroes.

Peter Parker & Miles Morales star in new Spectacular Spider-Men series

Announced today by Marvel, Spectacular Spider-Men is the first ongoing book to star Peter and Miles side-by-side.

The book will feature industry veteran Greg Weisman on writing chores. Weisman is best known as the creator of the animated series Gargoyles and Young Justice. He also served as creator of 2008’s The Spectacular Spider-Man cartoon.

“I see the younger Miles trying really hard to show his maturity to his mentor Peter, while the older Pete feels free to let out his inner 16-year-old with Miles,” Weisman explained. “So there’s a bit of role reversal to the normal mentor-protege relationship than one might expect to see. But I think both Pete and Miles still feel very true to character. And when things get serious, so do our boys (quippage notwithstanding.)”

Weisman is joined by legendary comic artist Humberto Ramos, who has previously worked with the characters on The Amazing Spider-Man and The Superior Spider-Man.

“From a very young age, my goal was to draw Spider-Man for Marvel Comics, and now that it has become a recurring reality in my life, I enjoy every occasion in which I am called to do so, or as I like to say ‘come back home,’ and I could not ask for a better way to do that than alongside Greg Weisman who gave us the greatest Spider-Man TV series!” Ramos said.

Marvel Comics Peter Parker and Miles Morales are better together in Spectacular Spider-Men.

Though this is their first ongoing together, the two have obviously had multiple comic book appearances together. The first mini-series they co-lead was the Brian Michael Bendis-penned Spider-Men in 2012, featuring Peter and Miles’s first meeting.

A 2017 sequel, Spider-Men II, established Peter and Miles’ place on the merged 616 and Ultimate universes following Secret Wars and established a remade Ultimate Universe, though that universe was later destroyed by The Maker.

In addition to Spectacular Spider-Men, the two will continue to headline their solo books, The Amazing Spider-Man and Miles Morales: Spider-Man. There will also be a brand new Ultimate Spider-Man featuring an older, married Peter Parker.

Spectacular Spider-Men #1 goes on sale January 17. For more Spider-Man and comic book news, be sure to follow all of Dexerto’s coverage.