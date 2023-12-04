Batman: Knightfall line’s new 90s Nightwing figure has fans going nuts

McFarlane Toys’ run of Batman: Knightfall-inspired figures is getting a little more daring with a long-awaited figure of Nightwing in his ‘90s costume.

The McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse line has a ton of Batman figures, but Nightwing sure is giving The Dark Knight a run for his money.

Nightwing has a staggering number of figures in the line, including his looks from DC Rebirth, Titans, New 52, Gotham Knights, and more.

The latest may be one of the most requested Nightwing looks to date, though, with a gorgeous ‘90s figure announced today.

McFarlane Toys reveals classic Nightwing from Batman: Knightfall

Announced on the McFarlane Toys Twitter for the holiday season, Nightwing in his ‘90s costume is the latest to join McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse’s Batman: Knightfall series.

The figure joins an already impressive line that has included ‘90s takes on Robin, Catwoman, and one of the most popular Batman figures released to date.

The look is an iconic costume for Dick Grayson, the original Robin who eventually graduated to the role of Nightwing. He wore it for much of the ‘80s and ‘90s, prior to getting his iconic “finger stripes” costume ahead of his 1996 solo series.

It’s the look associated with his role in Batman: Knightfall, the storyline in which the unhinged Azrael replaced Batman after his back was broken by Bane.

Naturally, fans are losing their minds over the release. Many took to the comments on Instagram and Twitter.

Still, some fans aren’t necessarily in love with the look. Many are pointing out that the figure appears to be missing Nightwing’s ponytail, which was DC’s second-most iconic mullet of the ’90s.

Others are calling out the lack of detail, with the “feather” design across the chest being painted on instead of sculpted.

Others are just calling out for the one last Nightwing look the line has yet to adapt: his original ‘80s “Discowing” look with a high collar. Given McFarlane Toys’ recent forays into classic figures, though, that seems like it may be just a matter of time.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman: Knightfall Nightwing will be available for pre-order starting December 8th, the same day pre-orders open for McFarlane’s new classic Superman figure.

For more DC Comics and McFarlane Toys news, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto.