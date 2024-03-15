Marvel fans are in awe of this terrifying Spider-Man story

Fans on Reddit shared their reactions to a terrifying version of Spider-Man who didn’t hold back against his villains.

Spider-Man has a reputation for being a bit of a trickster. Stan Lee even described him as being mischievous on numerous occasions.

But there is another side to Spider-Man. When he’s pushed to the brink, a deadly serious, darker version of the character makes himself known.

Considering Spider-Man is one of the strongest Marvel heroes, it makes sense that an angry Spider-Man would be scary, as one Reddit thread discusses.

Fans are shocked by “horrifying” version of Spider-Man

The post shared to the Spider-Man subreddit features elements from a story where Spider-Man goes on a mad tear through New York.

Article continues after ad

In the story, Harry Osborn and Lily Hollister’s baby is believed to be dead (the baby has actually been kidnapped by Chameleon, who is masquerading as Harry).

Spidey, who is reeling from a string of losses, goes on a roaring rampage hunting down his villains throughout the story.

Article continues after ad

Fans of the character on the subreddit were surprised by the dark take on the character but in a good way.

“The fact that most villains here are downright terrified of him should tell you how intimidating Peter can be on the right circumstances,” user InoueNinja94 said in a comment.

“It’s incredible to see Spider-Man cut loose and take down his villains with silent rage,” Hulkzilla0 added. “The way he smashes through the wall to grab Chameleon is sick as hell.”

Article continues after ad

Others were more focused on how the moment reflected on greater aspects of Spider-Man media, highlighting this as an example of peak Spidey storytelling.

“Man I need to stop going to this sub reddit,” DragonOfChaos25 opined. “It’s just makes depressed seeing how amazing Spider-Man can actually be instead of the shit we are currently getting.”

“This is why I loved Slott’s run so much,” Deadpool27 said. “I know a lot of people don’t, but I always felt like Slott actually understood the shades of the character. He might have done things the reader didn’t like, but at the very least those things always felt like things Peter WOULD do.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While this story ended with Spider-Man learning he hadn’t failed, an angry Spider-Man is not an unusual moment and has led to some of the most memorable Spider-Man moments in comics or even the MCU. It’s only a matter of time before fans get a new moment of a furious Spidey proving why he should be feared.