LEGO to give away rare SDCC 2018 Sheriff Deadpool minifigure

A LEGO minifigure of Deadpool as a sheriff is up for auction for LEGO insiders. What makes it so unique is that it was originally a convention exclusive that now sells on secondhand markets for over $1000.

San Diego Comic-Con features plenty of exclusives over the years, especially action figures and collectibles. This year alone included a number of hot items for attendees to get first dibs on, like excessive variants of McFarlane Toys’ Knightfall Batman or a unique Star Wars Vintage Collection Black Krrsantan.

The very nature of SDCC-exclusive products means collectors and superfans flock to the event to grab the very small production run of figures. This creates a secondary market that can drive the price up considerably.

That secondary market does occasionally lead to some fun oddities. In the latest instance, LEGO is giving away an SDCC-exclusive minifgure from years ago that collectors are sure to go mad over.

LEGO giving away rare SDCC 2018 Sheriff Deadpool to Insiders

Released at San Diego Comic-Con 2018, Sheriff Deadpool isn’t based on any specific version of the character (though he did dress up as a sheriff in 2010’s Deadpool #22). This version’s more of a cowboy than a sheriff, anyway, dressed up in a 10-gallon hat, cow print vest and comical handlebar mustache (over his mask, of course).

LEGO SDCC 2018 Sheriff Deadpool LEGO minifigure in its original packaging.

The LEGO giveaway is for a version graded “95% Gold” by UK Graders. Though it isn’t in the original packaging, the minifigure would have to be in excellent condition to receive such a high grading. It’s slabbed, so that grading will hold its value – assuming the buyer doesn’t open it.

The figure has been somewhat rare for collectors to find. It’s regularly available on eBay, but the price has skyrocketed in recent years; completed auctions land anywhere between $700 and $1300.

The giveaway commemorates the new LEGO Insiders program, which rewards members for purchases. To enter to win Sheriff Deadpool, users just need to register a free LEGO Insider account and enter the sweepstakes. Entries cost 50 points each, which can be earned through purchases made on the official LEGO website or in a LEGO store.