Warzone devs respond to in-game voice chat issues

The Call of Duty: Warzone developers have responded to a new issue that has prevented players in cross-platform lobbies from using game chat – either to communicate with teammates or to trash talk opposing players.

Even since Warzone launched back in March, the developers have the battle royale have kept on top of things with all-new content, regular bug fixes, and new game modes that have kept players coming back for more.

Though, following Modern Warfare’s April 28 update, which added the Most Wanted bounty and Armor Satchel to Warzone, an all-new communication issue had begun rearing its head, making it impossible for players who use the cross-platform function to use game chat with their teammates.

This has obviously caused plenty of problems for Warzone fans who don’t use outside services like TeamSpeak, Discord, or Skype to communicate with teammates and friends. So, they’ve had to make their complaints known to the developers – and it appears as if they’ve taken the feedback on board.

As of writing on May 1, players have noted that on the Warzone Trello board – where upcoming patches and updates can be found – a fix for the game chat issue has been noted and is seemingly already in the works.

Obviously, how long it takes to get a fix up, running, and implemented in-game remains to be seen – as does whether they would have to throw out a full-blown update or if it comes as part of a hotfix.

Players have been airing their concerns about other problems that they would like to see fixed in Warzone, as well. These stem from things like having assault rifles in the Gulag and players being invincible if they’re brought back from a buy station in the final circle. These will have to be addressed by the developers at some point in the future, but we don't have any update on them yet.