Toronto Ultra trim roster to 4 with series of CDL rostermania cuts

Following six cuts to their Call of Duty League roster, the Toronto Ultra look prepared to head into CDL 2021 with a team consisting of Methodz, Cammy, Bance, and CleanX.

With the CDL shifting to 4 vs. 4 for Treyarch’s upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, rostermania is in full effect and the Ultra, one of the league’s largest rosters, have been the first to substantially downsize. Now, six players, headlined by Daniel ‘Loony’ Loza and Nicholas ‘Classic’ DiConstanzo, are entering what should be a highly competitive player pool during a pivotal offseason.

With heavy hearts, we say bye to some of our fellow teammates for the 2021 @CODLeague season. Thank you to this squad, you will forever be #SooUltra 💜 — Toronto Ultra (@TorontoUltra) September 4, 2020

The inaugural CDL Champs winners, the Dallas Empire, kicked off rostermania by releasing James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks on September 1. Then, on September 2, Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan retired from OpTic Gaming Los Angeles and competitive CoD altogether. But Toronto’s September 4 cuts are the biggest roster upheaval thus far.

Read more: CoD pros split on surprise move back to 4v4 CDL in Black Ops Cold War

Alongside Loony and Classic, the following players have also been released: MettalZ, Lucky, Mayhem, and Brack. While most didn’t get significant playing time toward the latter part of the season, Classic played a pivotal role in the team’s Toronto Ultra Home Series championship, helping the team secure a top-eight postseason berth.

So only Methodz, Cammy, Bance, & CleanX left on Toronto — FaZe Easy Mac | AO (@Its_EasyMac) September 4, 2020

Following these cuts, Toronto moves toward 2021 with the league-mandated starting size of four players, leaving some room for new additions to the roster either in the form of substitute, two-way, or starter replacement players.

Toronto Ultra 2021 roster

Ben ‘ Bance ’ Bance

Cameron ‘ Cammy ’ McKilligan

Tobias ‘ CleanX ’ Juul Jonsson

Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni

Toronto Ultra September 4 releases

Carson ‘ Brack ’ Newberry

Nicholas ‘ Classic ’ DiCostanzo

Daniel ‘ Loony ’ Loza

Alejandro ‘ Lucky ’ Lopez

Mehran ‘ Mayhem ’ Anjomshoa

Asrian ‘MettalZ’ Serrano

I’m told the minimum roster size for next season is 5 players, last season it was 7. — CDL Intel (@INTELCallofDuty) September 3, 2020

With recent rumors suggesting that the CDL’s minimum roster size will be shifting from last season’s seven to five, the Ultra are guaranteed to make at least one addition to their team before offseason’s end. While the team started the season off very poorly, they finished the year going 9-4, lending them intriguing potential for 2021.

In CDL Champs, Toronto lost to the Empire in a tightly contested 2-3 and the London Royal Ravens 1-3. Both opponents made it to the Champs Weekend final four, further lending credibility to the Ultra core’s capacity to compete with the league’s toughest.

As Toronto wishes their best to their released players, fans can continue to monitor any new developments with our rostermania hub.