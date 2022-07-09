GamingCall of Duty

TeeP reveals crucial Warzone audio change that every player should make

. 5 hours ago
Warzone
TeeP and and an Operator in Warzone
Activision / TeeP

Tyler ‘TeeP’ Polchow is one of the most accomplished players across all of Call of Duty. There are few names that can match his Warzone resume and he’s got a hot footstep audio setting change that every player could benefit from making. 

Not many people can claim to be experts over an entire franchise, but TeeP is one of the rare few who can.

As a former World Champion in the CWL era of professional CoD and premiere name in both Blackout and Warzone, the thirty year old is still on top of his game.

He’s always been one to teach other players how to get to the top, and his latest audio setting tip is a big one for anyone looking to get an edge over the competition.

TeeP’s big Warzone audio change makes it easier to hear sneaky enemies

As revealed in a video on his channel, TeeP claims the key to getting ahead lies in switching around what parts of the audio that you’re prioritizing in game.

When a viewer pointed out that the streamer’s game sounded different than normal, Polchow revealed exactly what he’s doing differently these days.

“I’m on Boost Low and I changed my hitmarkers… I feel like I notice more when people jump down or parachute and hit the ground. Not so much footsteps, but when they drop down and hit the ground,” he said.

For the uninitiated, he’s referring to the Audio Mix setting in the Warzone menu which allows players to select what kinds of noises get amplified into their headphones or speakers.

By boosting low frequencies, the former champ feels like he’s getting more bang for his buck when it comes to picking up on incoming threats.

It might not seem like the most important detail in the world, but even the slightest advantage can make a big difference, so highlighting key noises might be enough to save your life in a tense situation.

get updated

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

keep reading

mrbeast beat team ninja
Entertainment

Team MrBeast sweeps Team Ninja in “upset of the century” during $150K LoL competition

. 2 hours ago
Valorant coach Onur speaks into a microphone to the media at Valorant Champions
Valorant

Leviatán head coach Onur unable to attend Valorant Masters after testing positive repeatedly

. 4 hours ago
Champion of Caldera Limited Time Mode in Warzone
Call of Duty

Warzone devs suggest Champion of Caldera LTM could return with a big twist

. 5 hours ago
Loading ...