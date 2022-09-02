Sources: Toronto Ultra sign Standy and Scrappy to complete CDL 2023 roster

According to Dexerto sources, Toronto Ultra have signed 2022 Academy standout Thomas ‘Scrappy’ Ernst and former Minnesota RØKKR star Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz to compete on their CDL roster for the 2023 Modern Warfare 2 season.

Following an up-and-down 2022 season in the Call of Duty League, Toronto Ultra said goodbye to longtime veteran SMG star Benjamin ‘Bance’ Bance and made Cameron ‘Cammy’ McKilligan a restricted free agent. They joined Minnesota RØKKR alongside Dillon ‘Attach’ Price and Marcus ‘Afro’ Reid, making up yet another predominantly-European squad in the league.

In their places, Toronto have signed one of their star Academy players in Scrappy, as well as former Minnesota RØKKR SMG and 2021 Stage 5 Major MVP Standy, completing their 2023 CDL roster.

Call of Duty League Standy had an incredible rookie year in 2021, but couldn’t help bring Minnesota as much success in 2022.

Scrappy already made an appearance for Toronto Ultra in the CDL, playing in one of their Major 3 qualifier matches after Cammy dropped out due to illness.

In the match against New York Subliners, Scrappy dropped a 1.26 KD, dominating in the Hardpoint and Search & Destroy matches in particular, immediately making a case to make his move into the big leagues when the time comes.

Standy immediately hit the ground running when he joined Minnesota RØKKR during the 2021 Cold War season, and went on to earn MVP honors in their historic Stage 5 Major victory, which saw them come back from 0-4 down in the grand final against Toronto Ultra to win 5-4.

The full Toronto Ultra squad is set to be:

Thomas ‘Scrappy’ Ernst

Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz

Jamie ‘Insight’ Craven

Tobias ‘CleanX’ Juul Jønsson

While rumors were rampant that 2022 Academy player Charlie ‘Hicksy’ Hicks would be graduating to the main roster, he has been signed on as a substitute for the 2023 Modern Warfare 2 season.

