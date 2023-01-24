Shroud explains why Warzone 2’s DMZ mode failed

Streaming star Mike ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has given his take on why he thinks Call of Duty’s DMZ mode has failed despite all the initial excitement.

When it was announced that Warzone 2 was coming as a part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, it confirmed a number of leaks that had excited players beforehand. Most notably, the inclusion of an Escape From Tarkov-esque mode.

That, as we know it now, is DMZ. While it takes place on Al Mazrah like Warzone, it’s a separate mode, and more high-risk, high reward as you have to put your loadouts on the line in a bid for escape.

In DMZ, some of the items you collect can carry over into both Warzone and Multiplayer – the cross-progression CoD players have been after for a while. However, it hasn’t exactly gone down a storm.

Shroud gives his take on Warzone 2’s DMZ mode failing

That includes Shroud, who has grinded hours upon hours in Warzone, and has plenty of experience with Escape from Tarkov.

“What they’re trying to do, and a lot of games are trying to do this, is create an ecosystem within their own game where everything like benefits each other,” he said during his January 23 stream when quizzed about DMZ.

“Call of Duty wants to have that cross-progression, anything you do helps your account, characters, whatever the f**k.

“That’s like important, it is, but it’s not that important. So, the problem with Call of Duty trying to make a DMZ survival extraction looter shooter bulls**t is that they’re still tying into that system. And, as long as they’re tying into that cross-progression system, it’ll always be bad. Always always always.”

The DMZ mode is being given some updates when Season 2 rolls around, but those changes are unlikely to satisfy everyone.

We’ll just have to wait and see if the devs give it a bigger revamp moving forward.