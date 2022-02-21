Reverse Sweep: “OpTic equals best but won’t win home Major!” | CDL 2022 Week 2 Review

Dexerto’s Reverse Sweep crew of Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Chris ‘Parasite’ Duarte, Doug ‘Censor’ Martin, and Patrick ‘ACHES’ Price break down OpTic Texas’ 2-0 week but explain why the team won’t lift the trophy at Major 1.



The Major 1 bracket has been set and while OpTic found their grove in week three of the Qualifiers, our Reverse Sweep panel doesn’t have confidence in the Greenwall to pull out the tournament win.

From Atlanta FaZe still looking in form to the LA Thieves silently taking down teams, check out who four of the most iconic CoD players predict to win Major 1.

