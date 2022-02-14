Reverse Sweep: “Crimsix plus Clayster doesn’t work” | CDL 2022 Week 2 Review

Dexerto’s Reverse Sweep crew got together to recap the second week of CDL 2022 and Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt led the charge, claiming that the New York Subliners will not work as long as Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter and James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks are playing together.

Just two weeks into the CDL season, the Subliners made the first move of the year, dropping Travis ‘Neptune’ McCloud for Matthew ‘Royalty’ Faithfull. However, Reverse Sweep panelist Enable believes that this isn’t the solution to their problems.

With some assistance from Patrick ‘ACHES’ Price, the crew explains why the real issue of NYSL is between World Champions Crimsix and Clayster.

Advertisement

Discover More: Reverse Sweep: “OpTic Texas needs a leader” | CDL 2022 Week 1 Review