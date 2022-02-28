Reverse Sweep: “NYSL are biggest flops ever!” | CDL Tier List

As the Call of Duty League Major 1 approaches, our Reverse Sweep crew of Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Chris ‘Parasite’ Duarte, Doug ‘Censor’ Martin, and Patrick ‘ACHES’ Price ranked every team, and explained why the Subliners have been a huge letdown.

The CDL Major 1 tournament is set to begin on March 3, with all 12 teams battling to lift to the trophy. To prepare, our Reverse Sweep panel broke down each team with favorites like Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Texas, and LA Thieves at the top.

However, the squad didn’t hold back when talking about New York Subliners and are even called them “the most disappointing team in the history of Call of Duty.”

