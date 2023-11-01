Players debate prestige system before Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty fans are debating what sort of prestige system should be added to Modern Warfare 3.

Call of Duty 4 was the first title to introduce the prestige system which allowed users to reset their progress after reaching the max level in multiplayer. The benefits for entering prestige mode varied between games with some offering an additional create a class slot or new weapon.

By entering prestige mode, a player’s level is reset back to one for a fresh start to the game. The player must progress through the ranks again to unlock the weapons and challenges that were reset when using the prestige system.

The reset does not go without its advantages however, each time a player resets they are granted a new prestige emblem to showcase their dedication to the game. The number of times a player can prestige has changed throughout the years with some offering the ability to prestige from 10 to 20 times.

Fans are conflicted about prestige system in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare (2019) and Modern Warfare 2 did not feature a traditional prestige system. Instead the developers opted for a level system that allowed players to reach upwards of level 500 with different emblems along the way. Although players are discussing the idea of adding the prestige system to MW3.

One Reddit user posted an image of one of the original prestige systems for Call of Duty, requesting that the developers of MW3 bring back something similar. But not all commenters were on board with the idea.

“I’d never use it, but I’m not against bringing it back for those that actually enjoyed wiping all their shit repeatedly,” said one Reddit user.

Others saw the idea of having to unlock the weapons, attachments and camos all over again to be too much. With some pointing out the number of guns and attachments have increased dramatically in recent years.

“No,” said another user. “There’s gonna be like 150 guns by this time next year. I don’t wanna unlock those camos for every prestige. And I don’t wanna water till max prestige to start the camo grind.”

Sledgehammer Games released a prestige system with their last title Vanguard. However the system was not as dramatic as the old titles. Despite the varied responses from those on Reddit it will be up to Sledgehammer to decide if they want to add a prestige system when MW3 releases on November 10.