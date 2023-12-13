Modern Warfare 3 players frustrated with “useless” killstreaks

Modern Warfare 3 has been widely praised by the community with its throwback maps and the return of classic COD features that players love, but one thing that they’ve grown increasingly frustrated with is killstreaks.

Running around on classic MW2 (2009) maps, many players have found themselves sinking back into old habits, earning killstreaks through spots and routes that they used to use almost 15 years ago.

Now, though, you can’t do the classic loop of Harrier Strike, Chopper Gunner/AC130, Nuke to see out your games, and with the way streaks have evolved in Call of Duty, you have to find new ways now to rack up kills and earn the highest streaks.

That said, some players are starting to feel as though streaks aren’t even worth the effort required to obtain them anymore, a far cry from the powerful juggernauts of yesteryear.

MW3 players call streaks “useless”

Taking to Reddit, MW3 player cbb0722 said: “Most streaks are useless. Something needs to be done about streaks being shot down almost instantly… Most streaks used against competent enemies are practically useless and something needs to be done about it.”

Many in the comments were in agreement, saying that they simply switch to an anti-air class to easily take down streaks if opponents earn them. They also explained that they prefer to use streaks that players are more likely to ignore or can’t simply shoot down, such as a Cluster Mine, Mosquito Drone, Sentry Gun, or SAE.

One player stated that the only killstreak they’ve found to be difficult to shoot down is the Gunship, but it’s fairly difficult to earn as you need 12 kills or 1500 score to earn it.

Whether any changes are made to the streaks in MW3 remains to be seen, but there are definitely a number of infuriated players who want their streaks to survive longer than they are.