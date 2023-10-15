Modern Warfare 3 players claim the game looks “terrible” compared to aging MW 2019

Modern Warfare 3 players aren’t happy with the graphical state of the game, drawing swift comparisons to MW 2019.

Sledgehammer Games has seemingly done plenty of things right with the upcoming Modern Warfare 3. The beta is in its second week of testing, and fans love the return to fan-favorite maps, such as Highrise and Rust, along with a few innovations to the core formula.

Unfortunately, it’s not all rainbows and butterflies. As much as some fans have enjoyed it, others have labeled it the most polarizing title to date due to opposing ideals on what makes a Call of Duty title.

If there’s one thing almost all fans have agreed upon, it’s the graphical state of the game.

Modern Warfare 3 players compare beta graphics to MW 2019

Modern Warfare 2019 was a polarizing title, as it ripped apart the conventional Call of Duty formula. Infinity Ward opted to create something more realistic and ditched the arcade feeling the franchise has embraced for years.

However, one thing fans loved was the attention to detail. MW 2019 was hands down a technical spectacle in all ways possible, and was heavily praised upon release for its graphical fidelity.

Given Modern Warfare 3 is the third entry in this installment, fans have expected the same attention to detail. It seems fans are very disappointed as MW3 may have missed the mark set by Infinity Ward.

The above thread stated after Call of Duty YouTuber, XclusiveAce, shared his feedback on MW3’s graphics. The most common complaint is a “hazy filter” is present on every map.

“The biggest problem is the lighting in MWIII. I simply don’t understand why it feels like an overcast day whereas its supposed to be sunset, just like MW19.”

Others were a bit more critical, citing previous generation consoles as the cause of this issue. “MW19 just looks better graphically and I feel it will be this way until they abandon old gen for good. These new games look the way they do to be able to run at 120 fov at all times on PS4 and Xbox One.”

“I can’t believe it’s 2023, and COD games still look like this but take up 120GB. I’m playing on PC with everything set to max. Are they really so busy making skins that they can’t even be bothered to create good textures,” the original poster critically stated.

It’s safe to say that not everyone is happy with the graphical state of Modern Warfare 3. At this point in the game’s development cycle, hefty changes aren’t likely to come.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 launches November 10.