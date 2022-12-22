LAG Academy’s Exceed explains why Challengers is the “backbone” of CDL

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

LAG Academy’s Kaden ‘Exceed’ Stockdale explained why “you can’t have the CDL without Challengers” in an exclusive interview with Dexerto.

Activision created the Call of Duty Challengers esports circuit in 2020 to grow and develop the next generation of talent for the Call of Duty League. The amateur division’s inaugural season unearthed two gems that would go on to make an immediate impact in the Call of Duty League.

Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari and Paco’ HyDra’ Rusiewiez dominated their stints as amateurs, earning spots on CDL rosters. In 2022, Pred became the first Australian-born player to win a major tournament and captured Rookie of the Year honors. The “French Phenom” HyDra made the 2021 and 2022 CDL All-Star teams and helped lead the New York Subliners to back-to-back CDL Pro-Am titles.

Both success stories serve as examples of what Challengers is capable of producing. However, Exceed criticized the current state of amateur CoD and demanded better conditions if the CDL expects to keep producing high-quality talent.

CoD Challengers is chock full of untapped potential

The Call of Duty League’s first major of 2023 used a Pro-Am format, where four Challengers teams qualified to compete in the pool play of CDL Major I. Usually, CDL and Challengers league usually host separate tournaments, but the Pro-Am format allows amateurs to compete against professional CDL teams.

Elevate made the most of its chance by stunning the Boston Breach 3-2, and LAG Academy took down the London Royal Ravens 3-2 in group play. None of the Challengers teams made it past group play, but strong performances proved the amateur division boasts a wealth of talent.

Katy Eyre/ESPAT Media The image above is what’s called the “passion pit” of Call of Duty.

Exceed relished the opportunity to play against Atlanta FaZe on the main stage in front of a huge audience. Unfortunately, that will be his only chance on the main stage if he remains in Challengers. Out of the five CDL Majors, only one uses a Pro-Am format, and Exceed questioned the reasoning behind that decision.

“I think every single person in the pro league and Challengers thinks that this should be the format for every event. I understand the reasoning why they can’t, but if we can somehow figure out a way to get Challengers more involved with the CDL, it’s the best thing you could do for everybody.”

Should the CDL consider expansion?

Twitter: LAG Academy LAG Academy won CDC Raleigh Open 2023 after failing to make it out of group play.

Call of Duty’s original esports league, the CWL, included 16 teams, but the Call of Duty League started in reduced that number to 12 when it began in 2020. Exceed believes there is enough talent in Challengers to warrant an expansion.

“I think you could put six more teams of actual competitive teams from Challengers. In two of the groups this weekend, I think if we were seeded in different groups, we get out of pools pretty easily.”

CDL pros shared their thoughts during CDL Major I press conferences with Dexerto if there is enough talent for expansion.

LA Thieves’ Dylan “Envoy” Hannon stated, “I think there is enough talent to expand the league. I don’t know how many teams; maybe two, but four would be pushing it. We don’t want to have it like the CWL, where a team was getting slammed every event in group play.”

Toronto Ultras’ Eli “Standy” Bentz argued, “There is a narrative that pros are supposed to dominate Challengers and pros are so much better than Challengers, but I mean, there are only 48 spots in the league, so there is such a slight difference between skill. “

Florida Mutineers’ Michael ‘MajorManiak’ Szymaniak said, “Challengers doesn’t really have that spotlight on them. Still, there is a lot of talent and a lot of hungry players, and when they have their opportunity to play on the stage, they are going to show it.”

The problems with Challengers and how CDL can improve

After dropping out of group play at Major I, LAG Academy went on to win the CDC Raleigh 2023 Challengers cup, showing that the roster is talented enough to warrant some of the few CDL roster spots.

Exceed claimed, “if league teams aren’t calling all four of us after this weekend, then I don’t know what can.” The LAG Academy player won the 2022 Challengers championship, and “coming into this year, I was surprised I didn’t get any offers.”

Some Challengers players face the harsh reality of never getting an opportunity to play for a professional team.

Call of Duty League Challengers players rarely get to play on the main stage of events.

“It’s pretty frustrating as a Challengers player. I feel like I am right on the cusp of getting into the league, but its just one of those things: how long can you do it for before it becomes financially unstable for some of these players.”

Fixing Challengers begins with better promotion and communication. At Major events, Challengers cup matches are not streamed anywhere, and the only way to watch matches is if an attendee streams the matches themselves on Twitch or provides live updates on social media.

“There are people that will watch it, but we have to get it out there more,” Exceed said. “I think the best thing the CDL could do, is give someone for us to talk to in order to work together and try to improve it.”

CoD legend Seth’ Scump’ Abner is retiring at the end of the season, and Ian’ Crimsix’ Porter retired in 2022. CoD esports is approaching the end of an era, and the next superstar could go unnoticed if conditions in Challengers aren’t improved.

“I think everyone in the Call of Duty scene knows that Challengers is the backbone of the Esport, Exceed argued. “You can’t have the CDL without Challengers.”