LA Guerrillas part ways with world champion ACHES ahead of CDL Playoffs

In a statement released today, the Call of Duty League’s Los Angeles Guerrillas have announced that they are releasing two-time CoD World Champion, Patrick ‘ACHES’ Price.

Following struggles early on in the CDL debut season, ACHES was benched months ago alongside Andres ‘Lacefield’ Lacefield and Renato ‘Saints’ Forza. While Saints regained his starting position, ACHES and Lacefield never did — leading to the former’s release with just one Home Series event left in the regular season.

As a 26-year-old renown veteran in the league, the former Team Envy player was hoped to bring a level of leadership to a middling Guerrillas team. Sitting at last in the league, with just 50 CDL Points, the Guerrillas have now opted to part ways with the substitute player ahead of August’s playoff circuit.

In the team’s announcement, they thanked the former CWL Pro League All-Star for his time with the team and wished him luck with future endeavors.

As of yet, he hasn’t detailed what those future plans may be but fans will most certainly speculate as to whether he’ll opt to give it another shot with Treyarch’s upcoming Call of Duty title or join the 27-year-old Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow in retirement, possibly opting to stream and analyze more gameplay like his longtime teammate Tyler ‘TeeP’ Polchow.

At the moment, though, the 10-year veteran seems more preoccupied with upgrading his favorite purchase of the past few years: a 2020 Pearl White Nissan GTR Premium. Still, one has to wonder whether he will be signed onto an organization as a content creator or will instead try to get on another roster for next season.

Considering his gameplay this year, it’s hard to put the blame entirely on him.

The Guerrillas roster went 1-3 (25 percent winning rate) before he was benched and have finished their season with a 5-17 record (22.7 percent). This is line with comments from professional players and analysts alike, most recently with Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker calling for ACHES to get back in the starting lineup.

Aches should be a starter for the LA Guerrillas. Just sayin — Jonathan Tucker (@PacmanJT) July 18, 2020

In a Reddit thread discussing that Tweet, the Dallas Empire’s James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks echoed Pacman’s sentiments, stating that “if you think this LAG team is getting dead last with Pat, you’re sorely mistaken.”

While we will never know how this LAG team could perform with ACHES back in the lineup, he will certainly be one of the most intriguing free agents to watch between this season and the next — especially if the CDL brings on expansion teams.