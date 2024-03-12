How to find and beat MW3 Zombies Warlord Boss Keres

With Season 2 Reloaded’s entry into MW3 Zombies, it’s brought Warlord Keres into the fray. So here is everything you need to know about the new Warlord.

Season 2 Reloaded recently hit MW3, and Zombies fans can rest assured that they’re finally receiving new content after being snubbed in the Season 2 update.

With a new story mission, new schematics, the all-new Dark Aether Rift, and the all-important addition of the new Warlord Keres to the exclusion zone.

So with its arrival, here is all you need to know about Keres, where to find the boss, how to beat them, and what rewards the fight drops.

MW3 Zombies Warlord Keres location

Before you even defeat Keres, you need to know where she can be found. Warlord Keres can generally be found in her Killhouse Stronghold, located at the Orlov Military Base at the Northeast corner of the map.

Keres can be found exactly at H2 on your map. Just like any other Warlord Boss lair, you will need to find a Fortress Keycard for Keres to enter before being able to clear her.

This key can be found scattered around throughout the map.

MW3 Zombies how to beat Warlord Boss Keres

To beat Warlord Keres, you’ll just need to enter her stronghold at Orlov and kill her by doing enough damage.

It’s recommended you bring the best perks, Pack-a-punched weapons and Wonder Weapons and most importantly a lot of gas masks.

Activision

Gas masks are essential to beating Keres as the building is filled with poisonous gas grenades. Additionally, Keres has a red poisonous smokescreen, with weapons and a group of Mercenaries.

So it’s best to keep your distance from her and use your guns to whittle down her health until she is defeated.

MW3 Zombies Warlord Boss Keres rewards

Upon defeating Warlord Keres, you will get the following rewards: