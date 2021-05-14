How Clayster’s NYSL gamble paid off! - Dexerto

New York Subliners looked completely revitalized in Stage 3 with the addition of French phenom Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez, and Reverse Sweep hosts Katie Bedford, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt and Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker assess the real impact he’s had.

From way before the Black Ops Cold War season even started, Clayster was singing the praises of HyDra, so it was no huge surprise to fans when he brought the young Frenchman into the fold after moving from Dallas Empire to New York.

That said, it was a gamble bringing him into the starting line-up, but it really looks like it’s going to pay off, with the Subliners looking hot heading into the Stage 3 Major. Enable and Pacman explain how exactly the move is panning out so well.

