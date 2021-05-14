 Why OpTic Chicago lost their mojo in the CDL - Dexerto
Why OpTic Chicago lost their mojo in the CDL

Published: 14/May/2021 17:03

by Jacob Hale
OpTic Chicago have struggled to find form during Stage 3 of the Call of Duty League. On the Reverse Sweep CDL review show, hosts Katie Bedford, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt and Katie Bedford explore why.

While OpTic has one of the most talented rosters in the CDL, things have quickly gone south for the Greenwall, resulting in a Loser’s Bracket start at the Stage 3 Major.

With the league quickly closing in on Champs and the most important matches of the year, OpTic need to find form soon. Enable and Pacman discuss what’s going wrong, and whether they can really turn their fortunes around.

