 H3CZ confirms there will be no Call of Duty League bubble for 2021 - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

H3CZ confirms there will be no Call of Duty League bubble for 2021

Published: 14/Nov/2020 1:03

by Tanner Pierce
OpTic Gaming

Share

Call of Duty League H3CZ OpTic Gaming

During an OpTic Roundtable discussion, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez confirmed that the 2021 Call of Duty League season will not have a bubble and will continue to be played online, but that each team’s players will be required to play from the same facility.

If you were hoping that the Call of Duty League would transition to a NBA-style bubble for the 2021 season, you might be sorely disappointed. According to H3CZ, LAN competition, in a bubble akin to the NBA’s, will not be taking place in the CDL’s second season. But, while that dream of competition and content is dead, there is a possibility that the requirements on teams to play from the same facility means some quality team house content.

During a roundtable discussion with H3CZ, OpTic’s content guru Davis ‘Hitch Edwards, and Chicago OpTic pro players Seth ‘Scump’ Abner and Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon, H3CZ guaranteed that the upcoming season will not use a bubble and will instead continue to be played online.

(For mobile users: segment starts at 26:35.)

“There’s not going to be a bubble,” H3CZ said. “It just wouldn’t make sense, you know what I mean? Until the world comes back to some resemblance of normalcy, we are going to have to play online.”

According to H3CZ, however, while the new season will be played over online rather than LAN, all members of each team will have to be within the same facility. This, essentially, means that while the teams themselves will be separated from each other, the members won’t be.

The reaction to this news seems to be mostly negative. Even though the world isn’t in an ideal state right now, it seems like most people would rather see players meet up all at one place for LAN competition.

Ironically enough, this news comes just a few months after both H3CZ and Scump had a discussion together about the use of a bubble, and while the former said he supported the idea, the latter didn’t seem all too happy about it.

At this point, given that it was H3CZ who said it, it seems like that this is a final decision and CDL 2021 matches will indeed be played online. Hopefully it all works out in the end and some quality, throwback OpTic House content re-emerges.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

Share

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!