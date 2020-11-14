H3CZ confirms there will be no Call of Duty League bubble for 2021 - Dexerto

During an OpTic Roundtable discussion, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez confirmed that the 2021 Call of Duty League season will not have a bubble and will continue to be played online, but that each team’s players will be required to play from the same facility.

If you were hoping that the Call of Duty League would transition to a NBA-style bubble for the 2021 season, you might be sorely disappointed. According to H3CZ, LAN competition, in a bubble akin to the NBA’s, will not be taking place in the CDL’s second season. But, while that dream of competition and content is dead, there is a possibility that the requirements on teams to play from the same facility means some quality team house content.

During a roundtable discussion with H3CZ, OpTic’s content guru Davis ‘Hitch Edwards, and Chicago OpTic pro players Seth ‘Scump’ Abner and Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon, H3CZ guaranteed that the upcoming season will not use a bubble and will instead continue to be played online.

(For mobile users: segment starts at 26:35.)

“There’s not going to be a bubble,” H3CZ said. “It just wouldn’t make sense, you know what I mean? Until the world comes back to some resemblance of normalcy, we are going to have to play online.”

According to H3CZ, however, while the new season will be played over online rather than LAN, all members of each team will have to be within the same facility. This, essentially, means that while the teams themselves will be separated from each other, the members won’t be.

The reaction to this news seems to be mostly negative. Even though the world isn’t in an ideal state right now, it seems like most people would rather see players meet up all at one place for LAN competition.

Ironically enough, this news comes just a few months after both H3CZ and Scump had a discussion together about the use of a bubble, and while the former said he supported the idea, the latter didn’t seem all too happy about it.

At this point, given that it was H3CZ who said it, it seems like that this is a final decision and CDL 2021 matches will indeed be played online. Hopefully it all works out in the end and some quality, throwback OpTic House content re-emerges.