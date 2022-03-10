CoD Vanguard March 10 update: Sniper buffs, S&D fix, full patch notes

A Call of Duty: Vanguard update has launched on March 10. The new patch notes include a fix for the Search and Destroy mode, a number of changes to sniper rifles, bug fixes, and more.

Nearly five months after its September 16, 2021 release date, CoD Vanguard is making a serious balancing adjustment to the sniper rifle class.

The March 10 update addresses a bug in the Search and Destroy mode and to the Barracks and After Action report, but its biggest impact will be felt by those who enjoy sniping. Three of the game’s snipers are being tweaked, alongside a flinch adjustment across most marksman and sniper rifles.

The only snipers and marksman rifles that won’t be affected by March 10’s patch are the SVT-40 and the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle.

Vanguard March 10 update: Sniper buffs, S&D fix, more

As described in the patch notes, Vanguard is fixing an S&D exploit that allowed teams to see their enemies’ bomb location. Further, a number of UI fixes were made for the Barracks and After Action report screens.

Most importantly, the game is changing a bunch of snipers. Outside of the SVT, Gorenko, and 3-Line Rifle, all marksman and sniper rifles are receiving a 30% buff to flinch resistance.

Past that overall change, the Type 99, 3-Line, and Kar98k are all receiving buffs. The Type 99 is receiving a 20% buff to ADS time and an 80% reduction in weapon sway. The 3-Line is receiving a 50% reduction in weapon sway, a 50% reduction in flinch intensity, and a max damage range nerf of 63%.

Lastly, the Kar98k’s ADS time is being buffed from 595ms to 500ms – a 16% buff that should delight quick-scopers.

Full Vanguard March 10 patch notes

Modes

Search and Destroy

Addressed an exploit that would reveal the enemy team’s bomb location.

Weapons

Type 99 (Sniper Rifle)

Decreased ADS time from 498ms to 400ms (-20%).

Decreased weapon sway while walking by 80%.

3-Line Rifle (Sniper Rifle)

Decreased weapon sway while walking by 50%.

Decreased flinch intensity by 50%.

Decreased max damage range from 40m to 15m (-63%).

Kar98k (Sniper Rifle)

Decreased ADS time from 595ms to 500ms (-16%).

Sniper Rifles and Marksman Rifles

Decreased flinch intensity by 30%.

This change does not apply to the SVT-40, 3-Line Rifle, or Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle.

Attachments

Shiraishi Short Barrel (Type 99)

Decreased ADS time multiplier from -10% to -5% (-50%).

Bug Fixes

Barracks

Incorrect XP requirement values will no longer be displayed in the Career Progression menu.

Incorrect Prestige and XP values will no longer be displayed in the Level Progression menu.

After Action Report