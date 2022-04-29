CoD Pros Answer: What’s next for Clayster?

One of the greatest Call of Duty players ever, James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks, finds himself on the NY Subliners bench and we asked CDL pros what could be next for the three-time World Champ.

There’s still plenty left in the 29-year-old’s tank to help out any contender in the league. Numerous CDL pros can easily see him make a great team elite, and a scrappy roster of young guns into a cohesive threat.

With the Pro-Am Classic and Stage 3 Major coming in the next couple months, it’ll be interesting to see where the pro decides to take his talents in the CDL.

