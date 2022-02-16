ACHES: Why I loved being COD’s biggest villain | Esports Stories

The Call of Duty esports landscape changes every year, but one thing remains the same: Patrick ‘ACHES’ Price is the villain everyone loves to hate. And ACHES wouldn’t have it any other way.

Before retiring from competition, the 27-year-old claimed two World Championships and a reputation for being the bad guy who backs up big talk. Even through injury and roster changes, ACHES battled through to put his stamp on the scene.

Dexerto sat down with ACHES and fellow CoD pros to dive into the legacy of the esport’s greatest villain and how his career impacted the game.

Advertisement

Discover more: Reverse Sweep: “Crimsix + Clayster DOESN’T WORK!” | CDL Review