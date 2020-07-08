6 players to watch during CDL New York

The Call of Duty League moves to the East Coast for its next Home Series, as the New York Subliners are set to host their first event of this inaugural season.

After a three-week break, players are eager to get back into the swing of things and finish off the season strong as we edge closer to the CDL’s postseason.

With Florida Mutineers hot on the heels of Atlanta FaZe, the FaZe boys will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the CDL standings during Subliners’ Home Series.

Although, plenty of teams will be looking to rain on Atlanta’s parade. But which players need to go big to give them a fighting chance this weekend? We’ve rounded up the six players to keep an eye on during CDL New York.

Makenzie ‘Mack’ Kelley (New York Subliners)

There’s no denying that Mack has been Subliners’ saving grace this season. After introducing the youngster to the squad, the squad has turned their early season woes around — reaching the playoffs in 3/4 events since his introduction.

With the 18-year-old dominating the killfeed in almost every respawn map, the Subliners have been saved an otherwise subpar season — now finding themselves in the middle of the pack after turning things around.

If Mack continues to run riot on the sticks this weekend, New York might just be contenders to take the whole thing… And where better to secure your first CDL event win than at your Home Series?

Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon (Chicago Huntsmen)

One of the Call of Duty League’s hottest talents struggled to find his groove during Huntsmen’s last outing at CDL Minnesota, where a game five upset at the hands of Los Angeles Guerrillas forced the star-studded lineup to an early exit, despite winning the previous event in CDL Seattle.

While on paper, the Chicago Huntsmen have one of the more stacked lineups in Call of Duty history, something isn’t quite clicking and has led to a slew of inconsistencies throughout the season.

That something might just be Envoy. When he’s fragging out, the Huntsmen are seemingly unstoppable, so if Hannon manages to get back into the swing of things after a lengthy break from the action, the Huntsmen could find themselves in contention for yet another CDL title.

Adam ‘GodRx’ Brown (Minnesota RØKKR)

Despite getting off to a hot start during the offline events, GodRx has struggled to transition to life online. Comparing the squad’s earlier performances to their more recent ones following the change is like looking at night and day.

Just a glance at GodRx’s stats tell you that he’s still grappling with the logistics of online play, as the RØKKR Flex player has gone from posting pub-stomping numbers to barely chalking up a positive K/D. After crashing out of their own Home Series in dead last, GodRx will be pivotal in turning things around for Minnesota.

Preston 'Priestahh' Greiner (Atlanta FaZe)

Priestahh finds himself in our list for the second consecutive event, and not for the right reasons. Despite being one of the most mechanically gifted players in the league, he’s another player who’s struggling to get to grips with online events.

While CDL Paris was an improvement from his previous event, he’s yet to rediscover the event-winning stride that added to Atlanta’s ‘untouchable’ aura. If the Atlanta FaZe SMG steps up this weekend, it's hard to think of a team that can stand in their way.

Matthew ‘Skrapz’ Marshall (London Royal Ravens)

Skrapz’ twin brother, Bradley ‘Wuskin’ Marshall, has been stealing all of the headlines for himself of late. Royal Ravens’ Main AR has undoubtedly been the star of their season so far, but that is entirely supplemented by Skrapz’ selfless work around the objective.

Although, when Skrapz is on form, the Royal Ravens seem to follow suit. Should the Brits want to make it out of CDL New York’s ‘group of death’ and into the Playoffs, Skrapz will have to deliver.

Rasim ‘Blazt’ Ogresevic (Los Angeles Guerrillas)

While Los Angeles Guerrillas have struggled to get into any kind of rhythm throughout the season, Blazt has most definitely been the team’s silver lining. Despite a flurry of roster changes near the start of the season, the Guerrillas find themselves tied bottom of the standings.

But, while their placement at the foot of the table is nothing to shout about, their recent performance at CDL Minnesota is. Guerrillas made it to their first Playoffs of the season, after seeing off Huntsmen in a five-map thriller. Blazt and co. also took Atlanta FaZe right down to the wire and will be looking to carry over their form into Subliners’ Home Series.

There's plenty on the line for everyone participating in CDL New York, so watch out for all of the above players, who are destined to play a big role in their team's success.

Stay tuned into our CDL coverage to ensure that you don’t miss a minute of what is set to be a jam-packed weekend of Call of Duty action.