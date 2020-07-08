Crimsix lashes out as CDL GA list keeps growing ahead of New York

The latest set of Gentlemen’s Agreements (GAs) among the competitive Call of Duty scene - agreements that restricted the AUG - has “pushed” veteran Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter “over the edge” as he demands a change to the system.

Agreements between Call of Duty League players have been in place to prevent the use of certain in-game weapons, equipment, and even mechanics. These restrictions tend to change with each major update and the June 29 Modern Warfare patch has brought some of the biggest changes thus far.

Advertisement

Following on from the update, as a new meta rises to the surface, tensions have boiled over within the competitive community. The AUG was the latest SMG to be restricted from competitive play, though the decision evidently upset a variety of pro players.

Dallas Empire veteran Crimsix voiced his frustrations in a July 7 post, detailing the shortcomings of the GA system. While it may help remove ‘broken’ features, it has also been used as a way for lower-ranked teams to alter the state of competition, according to Crimsix.

Advertisement

Read More: Chino explains OpTic situation after getting benched

“Anyone who isn’t in the top four would rather change the meta than take the harder path of just simply getting better,” he explained.

The AUG GA has pushed me over the edge. Something needs to be done about this @CODLeague. pic.twitter.com/Heb8Nhyt5m — Empire C6 (@Crimsix) July 8, 2020

With only three events remaining the regular season, lower-ranked CDL teams will be looking to improve their position before the playoffs. However, Crimsix believes they’re not trying to improve by grinding the game. They’re trying to improve by changing the game.

“Eight out of 12 teams are constantly voting to get rid of or add things into the meta to mix gameplay up, which sometimes results in team power rankings also mixing up. I rarely ever see a team in the lower half of the standings voting against a proposed GA.”

Advertisement

This problem is exaggerated further by the limited practice teams can get once a new list of GAs are approved. “Don’t agree to the GAs? Get blacklisted. No practice for you until you agree. No team scrims and no 10s,” he said.

The crux of the issue lies with “majority voting,” according to the two-time world champion. While all teams are allowed to vote on what weapons are restricted or what items are banned, it can often feel like some rosters “don’t have a choice in the matter.” As a result, Crimsix has demanded “something be done," fast.



Why was the AUG restricted from competitive play?

While the MP5 reigned supreme throughout much of Modern Warfare’s competitive cycle, the June 29 update nerfed it into the ground. Teams have been practicing with the latest balance changes ever since. It took a few days but the AUG quickly became the next go-to weapon among pro players.

Advertisement

It has a rather high rate of fire coupled with exceptional damage output. It's by and large a frontrunner in its class. As a result, a majority of both Challengers players and CDL pros were quick to remove it from competitive play.

Fastest kill ive gotten in a while LMAOOhttps://t.co/81VMFguSUl pic.twitter.com/R28dp8bF84 — FaZe Priestahh (@Priestahh) July 6, 2020

GAs have been a common practice in the Call of Duty scene for a number of years. With most annual releases, however, it’s usually the same old features that are pulled from competitive play. From killstreaks to perks, things often remain the same, though Modern Warfare has included a number of weapons deemed too broken for the highest level of competition.

Only time will tell if Activision will step in and change things around for the League moving forward. Certain pro players have evidently reached their breaking point following the AUG GA, though the competition goes on. The next CDL event is set for this coming weekend as the New York Home Series starts on July 10.