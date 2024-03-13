Jake Paul issued brutal Mike Tyson warning by Chuck Liddell

UFC legend Chuck Liddell sees no way that Jake Paul goes the distance against Mike Tyson in their upcoming mega fight on July 20.

Liddell feels that Tyson will give Paul a beat down that he’s yet to experience in the boxing ring. The 54-year-old is sold on Tyson still having elite pugilism within his aging bones.

Many boxing enthusiasts, including Liddell, know that “Iron Mike’s” supreme power could still trump Paul who is 30 years his junior.

Liddell is convinced that the only way Paul could conceivably pull out a victory is if Tyson “takes a dive” and he has issued a brutal warning to the YouTube star in the process.

Chuck Liddell predicts Mike Tyson KO’s Jake Paul

Liddell could only laugh as a TMZ Sports reporter approached him at the airport and asked if Paul stands a chance against boxing’s former youngest heavyweight champion in history.

“Yeah, if Tyson’s taking a dive he’s the favorite. But if Tyson hits him, it’s over,” Liddell boldly warned. “The last thing to go is power. He hits him [Paul] it’s over. And Mike still hits.”

He, like the rest of the boxing world, was likely judging his opinion off of the last we’ve seen of Tyson in the ring. Tyson’s viral promo leading up to his return fight against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020 incited fear in all who saw the then-54-year-old annihilate the pads in training camp.

Meanwhile, Paul has secured victories over future UFC Hall-of-Famers like Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley. Though, he’s yet to square off against a former boxing champion.

If Liddell’s assertions come true, we may see an early KO on the night.