Wholesome Baldur’s Gate 3 mod lets your hug your best friends & worst enemies

Baldur’s Gate 3 modders have done it again, the latest mod allowing players to hug and even kiss beloved companions or the game’s biggest antagonists.

A new Baldur’s Gate 3 mod gives players the opportunity to run around and hug “most characters” in the game. Including your favorite companions as well as your biggest adversaries.

The mod, created by Cerberry, aptly named HUGS, allows players to add two Hug spells to their action panel. These spells can then be targeted towards “any tall humanoid character/NPC” and allow the player to hug them.

The mod spell can be found in your spellbook and utilizes Halsin’s and Shadowheart’s hug animations. Therefore, the hug animation will be an unvoiced interaction unless you are hugging Halsin or Shadowheart with their respective spells.

It’s already been garnering major praise from Baldur’s Gate 3 players with many highlighting how the simple interaction adds depth and further character development in key moments of the game.

“My Cleric of Lathander just hugged Shadowheart after her big “breakthrough” in Act 2, and it was one of the best role-playing experiences/choices I’ve made in the game. Thank you so much for creating this mod,” wrote one BG3 player.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a smash hit title in the past year, the community a driving force to its success. Players diving head first into the RPG celebrating the diversity of the game and the in-depth relationships that can be formed between the player and NPCs throughout.

Another added, “Just wanted to say thank you for this awesome mod! I never thought hugging NPCs could make me so happy! I’ve been sitting in front of my computer for hours, smiling and giggling like a madwoman, while my Tav gets to hug all of my favorites!”

Players also discovered that on playthroughs where players are romancing either Shadowheart or Halsin, the mod will allow you to steal a kiss from NPC’s when casting the hug spell.