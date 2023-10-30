South Park takes aim at Baldur’s Gate 3 but the devs won’t let it slide

South Park fans already know that no one is safe from a well-placed barb but the team behind Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t afraid to fact-check them.

South Park’s latest special Joining the Panderverse takes a no-holds-barred swing at Disney’s controversial attempts at inclusivity. The trailers alone had fans convinced it was firing shots at Rachel Zegler’s Snow White.

South Park: Joining the Panderverse stopped short at direct mentions of Snow white but brought up familiar criticisms of Indiana Jones 5. The special blamed many recent Disney failures on Kathleen Kennedy and her apparent propensity to “put a chick in it and make it lame”.

One thing we didn’t expect to see brought up was Baldur’s Gate 3 although with South Park’s famed Red Dead Redemtpion 2 references, we shouldn’t be surprised. Creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker were caught slipping with their Baldur’s Gate 3 joke though and Larian Studios were quick to correct the record.

A tiny throwaway plot point in South Park: Joining the Panderverse is that the always genocidal, sometimes homicidal Eric Cartman is obsessed with Baldur’s Gate 3. So much so that even his multiversal counterpart, an adult African-American woman, is as well.

Claiming they want to return to the Panderverse, this stand-in for Cartman tricks the boys into building a gaming rig that can run Baldur’s Gate 3. They are dejected to learn that they cannot load their 50-hour save file across the dimensional gap.

“Save games don’t even cross between PCs and PS5s, why would they cross between multiple universes?” Stan says to them. The only problem with the bit is that Baldur’s Gate 3 does indeed have cross-save features and Larian had to let folks know.

“Hello South Park,” they began in a Tweet. “While Baldur’s Gate 3 saves can’t cross multiversal barriers, we can confirm they do actually transfer between PC and PS5!”

Paramount Global South Park’s latest special features the boys as an ethnically diverse group of grown women.

It’s a shame the inaccuracy dampened the punchline a little but we’re still happy to see one of our favourite games get any sort of shoutout. The recreation of Baldur’s Gate 3’s title screen in South Park’s signature style is a cherry on top.

There are no officially announced plans for Larian to implement any sort of transdimensional cross-save in Baldur’s Gate 3. If they do decide to, we’ll be the first to let you know.