“Painful” Baldur’s Gate 3 scene is becoming a playthrough necessity for many

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community is arguing that it’s worth experiencing one of the game’s “most painful” scenes to get a special buff.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are adamant that it’s worth letting Volo give their character a lobotomy in graphic fashion in order to get a buff on the other side.

Fans have had their fair share of scenes that emotionally resonate with them, both the good and the bad, including one where Volo tries to free the main character of their tadpole infection through rough methods.

The scene that plays is rather graphic but, despite this, the community truly believes it is worth it for the end result.

Article continues after ad

The discussion about the scene is going on over in the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, where a player mentions how it is, for them, the “most painful” scene to watch.

And while many other fans agree that the scene is rough, they do argue that it is worth watching because of what is on the other side of the experience:

Article continues after ad

“I hate this scene, but the buff is just so good…”

The buff in question is a new eye given to the character, which provides them the ability to see Invisible characters within a certain radius, something that can be very beneficial against certain enemies.

Article continues after ad

It’s such a good buff that some Baldur’s Gate 3 players have made this scene a requirement for every playthrough:

“Did it by accident my first playthrough but now i do it on purpose every play through.”

But this doesn’t reduce how painful it can be for many to watch the lobotomy play out, with one user claiming it’s the one part of the game that makes them “borderline sick.”

Regardless of its graphic content, it seems a lot of the Baldur’s Gate 3 playerbase feels they have to do it to get stronger.