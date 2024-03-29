Hidden Baldur’s Gate 3 note proves Act 2 is “nightmare-fuel”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an immersive game and its Acts provide all kinds of experiences including love, hate, horror, joy, and more. As such, fans feel Act 2 is “nightmare fuel,” delivering a complete horror experience.

The discussion surrounding this topic was initiated by a Reddit user who posted, “This note always gets me,” detailing the chilling story of a child wanting their mother to return.

If you have never found this note, you should check the bones underneath the broken tower near Moonrise. Nevertheless, several players joined in the conversation since they all enjoyed the horror aspect of Act 2.

One such user commented, “Yeah, The Shadow Cursed Land’s straight up nightmare-fuel,” while another user chimed in, “reminds me of the brain you can pick up in the mf colony that is a kid, thinking youre its mum or dad. messed up stuff.”

Article continues after ad

A different player responded, “I’m about halfway through my second play through and recently found the butcher block with the pile of domesticated dog and cat collars in the shadowcurse.”

Article continues after ad

Finally, one user claimed, “The one I’ll never forget in Act 2 is the context between the True Loves Caress ring, it’s actually such a horrifying sh*t when I found out about the context of that ring the first time.”

It’s clear that Baldur’s Gate 3 players have been through a lot of horrifying experiences from Act 2. The entire Shadow Cursed Lands is not a nice place to be and fans have felt that throughout the Act.