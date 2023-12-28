Baldur’s Gate 3 player explains why Scratch should “always” be summoned

A BG3 player has explained why all users should make sure they always have Scratch the dog summoned for battle.

Scratch has long proven himself a fan-favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 companion. In addition to serving as man’s best friend, the canine comes equipped with a few useful abilities.

One such skill revolves around his penchant for sniffing out things like chests or traps in the world. However, players have especially found the four-legged familiar beneficial when it comes to keeping allies alive in the heat of battle.

Yet, some people believe Baldur’s Gate 3 players aren’t using the dog to his fullest potential. One person explained why in an increasingly popular Reddit post.

Larian Studios

BG3 player says it’s good to always have Scratch summoned

Reddit user jdbrew reportedly played Baldur’s Gate 3 solo five times and is currently working through a multiplayer campaign with friends. A recent discussion in the party about Scratch’s helpfulness inspired the Redditor to share a post outlining the other benefits of having the canine summoned at all times.

As mentioned above, the user noted that Scratch’s Help action stabilizes downed party members with “what is essentially a free action.”

Another boon for players using Scratch is his bite’s ability to “force a concentration saving throw.” In other words, a successful bit could allow for a fifth chance at “breaking a spell caster’s concentration each round.”

Finally, when not engaged in combat, the dog “provides a 5th attempt at perception checks” when all four party members fail.

Several BG3 players in the comments chimed in to say that while they know Scratch is useful, they often forget to summon him.

Meanwhile, someone else said they call on Scratch and other pets during every run. “I use every pet I can every run, especially in honour mode.”

Scratch isn’t always the best at situational awareness, though, so players should be mindful of when they play fetch with their furry in-game friend.