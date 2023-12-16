Baldur’s Gate 3 players want to become matchmakers for their favorite companions

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have started wishing they could set up some of the most popular party members in the game with other NPCs, which makes a nice change from wanting to romance everything that moves.

The companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 have become instantly recognizable, and a large part of that popularity is simple: Players just want them to be happy. And for the first time since the game’s release, that doesn’t seem to involve pairing up with the player’s avatar.

Article continues after ad

For a character like Karlach, who instantly became one of the most popular party members in the game, the story of Baldur’s Gate 3 has a lot of trauma and tragedy loaded in it, with many players voicing complaints about her original ending.

Article continues after ad

But now, players are wishing they could set her up with one person in particular who plays a very important role in her quest.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player wishes they could set NPCs up with each other

In a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, one player asked: “Why can’t I set these two up, Larian?! Why?!” in reference to Karlach and Dammon, the Tiefling infernal mechanic who helps you tune up her mechanical heart.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios

If he makes it to the end of the game, Dammon will send a letter to Karlach, which will read: “If you’re reading this, you’re alive. One way or another, you found a way. Thank the gods. I think of you often, wondering what’s become of you. Write to me, won’t you? Please.”

Article continues after ad

Another player wished that they were able to see Karlach’s reaction to the letter, saying: “I do wish you could give relevant letters in the epilogue to companions, but I didn’t see any way to do it. “

Article continues after ad

For more news and updates on Baldur’s Gate 3, check out the reaction from the community about a potential live-action Netflix adaptation of the game.