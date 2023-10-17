Baldur’s Gate 3 players want one extra element added to ending

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are demanding to see an extra element added to the end of the game to perfectly tie the RPG up.

Since its release out of Early Access, Baldur’s Gate 3 has taken the gaming world by storm. It’s high reviews and constant player praise has helped it reach legendary status. All that is thanks to the loveable companions, touching storyline, and engaging gameplay.

However, no game is truly perfect, and there are always going to be elements that players want to take out, add, or just change entirely. The ending is one of those instances, with players calling for an extra element to be added to make it more touching.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are calling for one addition to the game’s ending

Larian Studios

Posting their opinion onto the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, one user begged Larian to “please add a final party at the Upper City area.”

They went on to elaborate on their request: “I was so disappointed there was nothing after the final fight, not even a party to mingle with everyone. We shared so much time with each other, it felt sad to simply let them go without a party and have a chance to talk to them about their plans moving forward. Also as a bard….for the love of Baldur’s Gate, let me go on stage and sing, let me have a moment similar to how Alfira had in Act 1. Yes, I want my player character to not just talk, but sing on this momentous occasion.”

At the end of the Druid Grove questline, players are treated to a brilliant party, where they’re able to talk with their Companions, the Teiflings they saved, and anyone else they fancy. It’s a fantastic way to take a breath in the game, especially when treated to Alfira’s singing.

But now, players are calling for a similar party to perfectly sign off the game after the final fight.

Shortly after posting, it was clear many agreed with the player’s statement, with plenty expressing how disappointed they were with the ending.

“The ending really bums me out” explained one user, highlighting how “It kinda feels like I went through so much and sunk so many hours for like… no reward.” In this instance, a party would be a perfect ending and reward.

Others expressed how much they loved the poster’s idea, explaining how perfect it would be to finish the companions’ arcs: “I’d love that! Have it set during the evening, so even an un-ascended Astarion can attend. It’s so depressing how he just… runs off into the shadows as the sun burns his skin if he’s not romanced.”

Ultimately, this sentiment is echoed among many players, with tons wondering why there’s such a great party after saving the Tieflings but so little celebration at the end of the game.