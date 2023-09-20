Baldur’s Gate 3 players think this companion is “too embarrassing” to walk around with

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a plethora of companions and each of them has very different personalities. Players have come across one such companion by the name of Wyll, but they feel it is too embarrassing to walk around with him in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an exceptionally immersive game and companions make it even better. The fact that every companion has their own way of socializing and interacting with the players is what makes the game interesting.

However, sometimes these NPCs can be a bit too much to deal with. One such NPC that players have come in touch with is Wyll. This NPC is quite important in the game but players feel his attitude is quite embarrassing to deal with.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players compare Wyll to Starlord from Marvel

The discussion regarding Wyll was started by a player named RainToadMaxine. The player asked a question “Is anyone else getting secondhand embarrassment from Wyll telling people who he is and then them roasting him?”.

They also continued “Like dude, you’re ruining this for all of us the guards are definitely mocking you at their lil gates.” This led to an elaborate discussion as other players also joined in to participate.

One such commented, “Wyll is best when you play as him lmao. But he does make the stupidest faces”. Another player commented, “Wyll is starlord confirmed”.

One player also commented, “Wyll gives off Starlord vibes in GotG 1, when he had to explain to everyone like 3 times”. Lastly, a player also commented, “Wyll is the corny conscience of the team lol”.

Therefore, it is quite clear that Wyll is more like a comic relief in the game despite the role that he plays. A comparison to Starlord from Marvel makes him one of those characters whom you cannot tolerate but you start missing them when they go missing.