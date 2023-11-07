Baldur’s Gate 3 players shocked by their favorite companions’ real ages

Baldur’s Gate 3 is unexpectedly diverse when it comes to companion ages. As one player pointed out, your recruitable companions range from being in their early 20s to being centuries old — much to many players’ surprise.

Figuring out the age ranges of your companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 can get a tad confusing once you factor in things like Elf physiology and characters being petrified for a century. Thankfully, a TikToker going by unchainedatom has broken it down for their fellow players.

Article continues after ad

Unchainedatom’s two-part explanation has truly taken Baldur’s Gate 3 players aback. Some companions have barely left adolescence while others are practically ancient.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 player stuns fans by explaining companion ages

Prior to spending a decade fighting in the blood war, Karlach worked as a bodyguard for Gortesh. While you can’t imagine he’d be especially opposed to child labour, Karlach would have to be mature enough to hold her own — meaning she’d be in her mid to late twenties by the start of the game.

Article continues after ad

Wyll and Lae’zel are the two youngest members of the party in Baldur’s Gate 3. While The Blade of the Frontiers has already lost an eye and acquired some gnarly scars, he’s pretty young at 24 years old. As one commenter pointed out, this means the Warlock has endured a massive amount of hardship in his life already. “He should be at [the] club,” one player said.

Article continues after ad

Lae’zel is around 20 years of age, a revelation which prompted some players to speculate that her youthful naivety is why her character is so single minded.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios Turns out Lae’zel is the baby of the group.

Both Minsc and Jaheira were present for the events of the previous Baldur’s Gate games. Given they took place centuries prior, they’re both hundreds of years old. Minthara is apparently also around 200 years old.

It’s by no means uncommon to see an Elf who has racked up a couple of centuries of life experience. After all, members of the race can live up to 750 years old. However, Astarion has added longevity owed to his undead status. He was turned into a vampire spawn at 39, 200 years before the events of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Halsin and Gale both look to be in their late 30s. Gale is 37 while Halsin only appears to be in this age range because of his Elven parentage. In actuality, Halsin is 350 years old. The fact that Halsin is the oldest companion came as a shock to some players, who believed that Half-Elf Jaheira to be the eldest in the group.

It appears that almost all of the recruitable nine companions come with surprises when it came to their age. That is apart from Gale, who fans assert to be an appropriately aged “DILF.”