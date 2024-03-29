GamingBaldur's Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3 player’s mom starts playthrough and community is obsessed

Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot from the game Baldur's Gate 3Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a far-reaching community and sometimes players outside of the standard group will end up touching the game and love it in the end. A similar incident happened when the mother of a fan picked up the game and was having the time of her life.

The fan initiated the discussion on Reddit and claimed that their “mother is playing BG3 and it is great.” They posted a few aspects of her gameplay where she has been making funny comments on characters like Wyll while feeling confused about the entire thing. However, this is something that fans have found very funny and they are obsessed with it.

One such player commented, “Meanwhile my mom managed to find the path to godhood. Wasn’t even one of the endings until halfway through our run. Shes always saying she is God and this did not help her ego.” Another user chimed in, “your mom and i had the same reaction to meeting Gale!! hopefully she gets to go on a similar journey as i did, slowly falling in love with him bit by bit.”

One player also stated, “Have a World’s Coolest Mom award!” Finally, one of the users claimed, “She’s going to kill Grym without the forge hammer, I can tell.”

Therefore, it is safe to mention that most players enjoyed this interaction. This is the beauty of Baldur’s Gate 3 as it is a game that has the kind of content that encapsulates everyone irrespective of their likes or dislikes.

