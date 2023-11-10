Baldur’s Gate 3 players keen to adopt another camp pet

Fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 want to bring a new pet back to their camp. Please let them keep it, Larian. They promise they’ll feed it and walk it and give it scritches every day.

After an intense battle or some high-stakes dialogue, there’s really nothing no better way to decompress than kicking it with your pets. Scratch and the owlbear cub are already two well-established good boys in the hearts of Baldur’s Gate 3 fans. However, players on r/BaldursGate3 are keen to make another addition to their camp family. This time, with a very sweet hyena.

The unnamed hyena is owned by Goblin called Warrior Gronag that you meet in the Shadow-Cursed Lands in Act Two. While the interaction with him is a minor one, the creature is so endearing that it feels almost wrong not to take him with you.

Baldur’s Gate 3 hyena is the new ‘goodest boy’

When you first come across the hyena and his master, Gronag is trying to goad the animal into leaving the safety of the camp by throwing a bone. If you don’t intervene, the hyena obediently fetches and is killed by the effects of the shadow curse.

Provided you prevent the hyena’s death, you can talk to him instead. He’s withdrawn and fearful, and it’s apparent that this isn’t the first time he has been victimised by his keeper. If you have Speak with Animals, he tells you members of the Goblin outpost beat him and threaten to kill him should he try to flee.

By passing a Persuasion or Intimidation check, you can convince the hyena to make his escape. That spells a happy ending for the little guy, right? Not exactly. While he’s leaving his abusive owner, he’s still in danger of getting hit with the potentially fatal effects of the shadow curse. As he leaves, you can see that he already begins to take damage from it before he despawns.

The hyena’s questionable odds of survival have players stressed out: “Where does he go? He just runs off into the curse like how can you actually save him?” To ensure the hyena’s ongoing safety (and to be able to pet his fuzzy head whenever they please) commenters are desperate to adopt him.

An pet hyena is a nice idea but as one reply pointed out, it could quickly devolve into your Baldur’s Gate 3 camp becoming a fully-fledged animal sanctuary… although, is that really a bad thing?