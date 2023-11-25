Baldur’s Gate 3 players disappointed by lack of early-game clothing options

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have been disappointed by the RPG’s lack of early game cosmetic customization options, with some branding it “the lamest thing about the game.”

By now, Baldur’s Gate 3 has firmly established itself as one of the best RPGs in recent history, and it’s looking like it’ll sweep the Game Awards. With near-universal praise across the board, it’s easily one of the best releases of the year.

However, that doesn’t mean that the game is free from criticism, and some players are saying that they feel limited by some of the early game role-playing elements.

Obviously, most of the best equipment is gated behind progress through the game, so your Tav doesn’t get insanely powerful right out of the (Baldur’s) gate, but the community has started pointing out that that doesn’t mean you need to wear one shirt in camp for the whole game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players call for fewer early-game clothing restrictions

One player took to the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit to voice their frustrations about these limitations, saying: “The lamest thing about Baldur’s Gate 3: Having to wait until the end of the game to get the best stuff. The best clothes, underwear, armor, weapons, dyes etc. Larian please… let me look my very best early on.”

While not everyone agreed with the idea of accessing endgame weapons right away in Act 1, several players felt they had made a good point about clothing.

One commenter said: “I get that we can’t get the best stuff, but I wish there was more early variety of the camp clothes.”

Another wrote: “I don’t mind there being special clothes and dyes you can only get in the city (in fact I like it) but it sucks that the first two acts there are only like 3 outfits available. and then you get to the end of the game and there are 20 new options. should’ve been spread out a bit more.”

