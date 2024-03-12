Baldur’s Gate 3 players devise controversial way to guarantee key House of Grief roll

A Baldur’s Gate 3 fan has cracked the code on how to guarantee a successful roll to get a huge buff that can be a game-changer in Honor Mode.

Baldur’s Gate 3 can be pretty difficult at times, especially when playing on Honor Mode, which increases the challenge and makes death permanent.

However, there are a few moments in the game that have become sources of useful buffs that may as well be required for these tough playthroughs.

One of these sources is the Mirror of Loss, which requires some tough rolls to get its +2 buff to any stat, but one Baldur’s Gate 3 player believes they have found a way to make this roll a guaranteed success.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fan finds method for Mirror of Loss success

Larian Studios

The method is currently being discussed on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, where one player claims: “You can guarantee the Mirror of Loss Religion check in Act 3.”

They then lay out the steps of their strategy, which involves using Withers to respec their character to be a Cleric, multiclassed into a Rogue, and then investing points into the proper areas. Then, with the right companions and spells cast, they believe this will make the check a success every time.

They even say that players can then respec back into whatever they want, as the buff stays.

Much of the community is intrigued by this strategy, as they believe Honor Mode requires a different mindset than a normal playthrough would:

“Min-maxing and meta gaming is sorta the play with Honor mode – it’s all about challenging the difficulty, not deep roleplay,” writes one user.

One Redditor points out how much this player must understand how Baldur’s Gate 3 works, as they say: “This guy Baldurs Gates – he said unironically.”

However, some don’t approve of this method, as a lot of fans really enjoy the roleplaying aspect of the game.

One person makes their feelings very clear: “Respec to make a check is soooooo lame.”

Some users feel this method is too much, and one player points out how at that point in the game, a buff of +2 is negligible to where their character should be at:

“What’s even the point in using the Mirror though? By that point in the game, you’re basically already at your endgame build and you shouldn’t need an extra +2 at all.”

Regardless of whether or not players agree with this strategy, it is clear this person did their homework on how to game Baldur’s Gate 3.