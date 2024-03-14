Baldur’s Gate 3 players applaud “most satisfying” spell in the game

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community is taking the time to pay respects to the spell that feels the best to use while playing.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of spells that players can use at any point to damage enemies, get to a new location, or find a way to an object they want to pick up.

Some of these are rather dull and are just there to serve the most basic of actions, but there are a select few that have stuck out the most to the fans.

One of these spells, Spirit Guardians, has emerged as a fan-favorite, not for its power, but for the satisfaction people feel when using it.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans love Spirit Guardians

The spell is receiving its acclaim on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, where a player posts: “SO. F*ING. SASTISFYING.”

They go on to say that while Spirit Guardians isn’t the best spell in the game, it is their favorite, going so far as to call it their “bread n’ butter.”

Article continues after ad

The community agrees with this sentiment as well, with one user saying: “Spirit Guardians is easily a Top 10 Spell. In BG3 and in 5e.”

Other users take the time to mention all the situations in which the spell has come in huge for them:

“Even more satisfying is using Spirit Guardians against the rats in the Elfsong basement. Just cast it once, stand there, and let them all suicide lol.”

Article continues after ad

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player says they have crafted a Shadowheart build around the spell entirely and they keep her with their party at all times.

“I literally just equip her with as many movement + momentum equipment and buffs as possible and then as many damage riders/status effects as possible on top of that, and just have her run around. She’s a one-man army.”

People love Spirit Guardians so much, that some would even argue that it is, in fact, the best spell in the game, purely thanks to its cost to use.

Article continues after ad

Whether or not it can be given that label of “best spell,” it is clear that the Baldur’s Gate 3 community has a special place in their heart for Spirit Guardians.