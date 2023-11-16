Baldur’s Gate 3 players amazed by depth of Karlach romance dialogue

One Baldur’s Gate 3 fan was surprised to discover Karlach’s surprisingly detailed reactions to them flirting with other companions.

Karlach sometimes displays a fourth wall breaking degree of perception. So, if you’re messing around with another one of your Baldur’s Gate 3 companions while romancing her, she’s bound to notice.

Unfortunately, while things may be heating up between you and Karlach, the power of her Infernal Engine makes physical intimacy a no-go. As a result, she’s happy for you to explore your options until she can be cooled. However, that doesn’t mean she won’t have something sassy to say about it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fan stunned by in-depth Karlach romance moment

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player shared an example of this on r/BaldursGate3. The poster explained how “shocked” they were by the number of variations in the game’s dialogue.

The interaction was triggered when the player chucked a bottle of water at Karlach. The action cooled her down long enough for the two to share a quick kiss. However, this was only a temporary solution as the player had yet to seek Infernal Engine repairs from Dammon.

While she’s not wholly open to polygamy, in this scene, Karlach expressed that she doesn’t mind “sharing”. This was a surprising agreement, but what really took the player aback was the unique nicknames Karlach used to refer to each of the companions.

As the Redditor was sharing flirty interaction with Gale, Karlach cosigned them hooking up with the “bookworm.” Commenters who were wooing Lae’zel were told they were free to enjoy the affections of the “angry alien.”

“If you’re in-between her and Astarion, she says something like ‘go ahead and have fun with the pretty man’ so cute it’s personalized to each companion”, said another player. Meanwhile, Shadowheart’s blunt bangs earn her the supremely silly moniker of “hairdo girl.”

Players expressed appreciation for this minute detail, with one saying, “It made me chuckle a little in disbelief, honestly. Larian has thought of everything pretty much.”