Baldur’s Gate 3 player uncovers hidden feature of Wyll’s devil pact

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has come up with an in-game explanation for why Wyll is less appealing than some of the other companions, and to no one’s surprise, Mizora is to blame.

Wyll doesn’t get as much love as some of the other companions. Despite being one of the most powerful party members, he’s often overshadowed by characters like Astarion and Shadowheart, who by now have been firmly established as fan favorites.

The reception of Wyll and other companions, such as Halsin, has been a big point of discussion in the Baldur’s Gate community, and many have concluded that he lacks agency in the story, and that his narrative isn’t as compelling as the favorites.

However, now some players are coming up with some new theories for why Wyll seems to lack that extra charisma that makes other party members so appealing, and one of them involves taking a look at his pact with Mizora.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player suggests Wyll’s rizz is being stolen by Mizora

One player on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit went so far as to claim that Wyll was being made more lame by the fiend who gives him his warlock powers: Mizora.

They said: “Throughout the game it is often discussed what Mizora gets out her pact with Wyll, and the answer is a simple as it is cruel. She feeds on his coolness, making him perpetually & irrevocably lame.

“Wyll manages the incredible feat of being a fiendish warlock with devil horns & a single eye whose every step is another tragedy in his spiral into the abyss (figuratively, literally it’s a spiral to hell) – and he manages to do all that without appearing cool for a single moment.”

Some of the other players were skeptical about the theory, with one pointing out that “his intro cutscene is cool as hell.”

However, there was some iron-clad logic that shut this counter down, with another reply countering: “Mizora was unavailable at the moment to make him lame.”

As usual, it’s all Mizora’s fault.

