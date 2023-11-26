Baldur’s Gate 3 player explains what makes popular companions so compelling

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has pinpointed what separates the most popular companions in the game from the rest of the crowd- and it’s all about their story.

The party members in Baldur’s Gate 3 are undeniably the strongest aspect of the game. You’ve got a wide array of adorable personalities to explore the world with, and each one has stellar writing and performances behind them.

However, it was inevitable that some of these characters would become more popular than others, and it can be hard to find love for party members like Wyll and Halsin when everyone is fawning over Astarion and Shadowheart.

One player decided to analyze the difference in each of the most commonly used party members, and concluded that the big reason why characters become so popular is that they get to be vulnerable during the story.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player outlines why Wyll falls behind other party members

In a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, one player said: “I see often that Wyll comes at the bottom of peoples ranking of companions and whatnot but I feel that one of the big reasons for that is that throughout the entire game, he’s pretty much fine. Like all the companions have something that they open up to us about.”

They argued that story aspects like Gale’s relationship with Mystra and Shadowheart’s conflict with Shar worship make them more vulnerable and understandable for players, and that characters like Wyll and Halsin didn’t have that kind of story beat.

Another player added that they felt like Wyll had little agency in his own story compared to the other party members, saying: “What you said and the agency issue really is what I see as Wyll’s biggest issues, and they are most visible because every other companion gets to open up and decide their paths for themselves, if you stay out of it and let them make their own choices.

“Wyll, though? He doesn’t open up, and he doesn’t get to choose. It’s such a missed opportunity for a character who could have fascinating arcs.”

