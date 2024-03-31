Baldur’s Gate 3 player suggests trick to avoid “L rizz” moment

After a failed attempt to kiss a certain character in Baldur’s Gate 3, one player has suggested that players do this to not repeat their mistake.

Baldur’s Gate 3, despite all its challenges, has its romantic moments as players have the option to choose who they’d like to romance. But needless to say, sometimes things don’t always go as planned when it comes to this.

One player has shared their experience of failing to kiss a certain character in an honor mode run due to lacking a certain attribute. They explained: “My 8 IQ paladin was on a date with this dark-haired hottie, and he was pretty nervous,” referring to Shadowheart.

“He thought it would be beneficial to drink around 4 cups of liquid courage to cope with the fact that he has something that people my age would classify as ‘L rizz.’ Despite being a paladin, talking was never his forte.”

As the player’s Paladin lied down next to Shadowheart, he suddenly failed the insight check, which led to him not getting the option to kiss her. Apparently, she got so upset with him and “left awkwardly.” Given that this also happened in honor mode, the player had no second chances to get this opportunity back.

Because of that, the OP suggested that others should ensure their characters “have at least 4 brain cells” before sending them on a date.

Originally, the OP suggested others put more INT, to which another player corrected that insight is a wisdom skill.

Seeing how all this turned out, other players in the comments couldn’t help but poke fun at the OP’s situation. One person wrote: “Lesson learned. Headband of INT stay on during s**.”

“Hardest part of the game, reading signals from women,” mentioned another player.

“Is there a lore reason why your Paladin is stupid? Is he stupid?” joked a different player.

Meanwhile, one user pointed out that they also went through the same thing – failing the check in honor mode. Though they assured OP that it’s fine. “She’ll bring it up the next day. But no smooches for you for a while now.”