Baldur’s Gate 3 player spots major racial difference between enemies and companions

Baldur’s Gate 3 is quite deep when it comes to the combat system of the game. As it happens, a player has noticed that there is a really powerful spell that a certain enemy class possesses but not an ally companion.

Baldur’s Gate 3 just like every other turn-based game introduces differences when it comes to how an enemy functions when compared to a player. Usually, enemies have one or two additional moves that the player character or the companion lacks despite belonging to a similar class.

A similar difference was spotted between the AI version of the Githyanki and Lae’zel who is a playable companion. Here is what the community has to say regarding this difference.

Player spots a new skill for the AI version of Githyanki in Baldur’s Gate 3

The discussion regarding this new skill was spotted by a player named Coroder. They posted this on Reddit where the AI version of Githyanki has a skill named “Githyanki Parry”. This skill leads to parrying unarmed and weapon attacks and also reduces damage by 10.

The player who made the original post asked why is that the AI version of Githyanki has this skill but Lae’zel does not. As such, other players in the community joined in on the discussion to provide a conclusive answer.

Players claim that this was done purely to maintain balance within the game. One such player commented “Giving her another overpowered passive we might as well just throw balance out the window”. Another player commented, “Because they didn’t give it to them for balance reasons”.

One player also commented, “Because it makes gith enemies interesting, but would make gith PCs op”. Lastly, a player commented, “Just the fact that your Lae’zel probably has like 20 AC and a crateful of healing potions makes this way stronger on her than on a random Gith midboss”

Therefore, it seems players are convinced that it has been done for the sake of balance and their justifications sound quite convincing. In fact, most turn-based games have such differences since the enemies never have access to heals and other powerful buffs that allies do.