Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds genius way to avoid Counting House vault puzzle

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has shared a simple trick that allows you to skip the Counting House vault puzzle while still reaping the rewards.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is packed with puzzles that, once solved, yield pretty great rewards. However, many of the solutions are not obvious and might take some trial and error to complete.

One of these is the Counting House vault, which must be unlocked by either rolling a natural 20 while lockpicking or completing a potentially difficult puzzle.

However, there is another, much easier way to open the door that just about any party should be able to replicate.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Counting House vault puzzle can be solved with water and lightning

As shared by Reddit user When_is_, it’s possible to get into the Counting House vault without luck or puzzle-solving skills.

The trick is to simply use water and electrify it with lightning magic (in their case, the spell Shocking Grasp) to short out the lock.

Considering how accessible Water and Lightning magic are thanks to items, magic arrows and spell scrolls, odds are you’ll have what you need to pull this off on you already.

The poster says they decided to try this after reading a note found in the area. The Cleaning Staff Note warns employees that “NO more water is to be used to clean the floor” due to “lightning mishaps with wet pressure plates.”

While it’s not much of a secret, rather an alternate puzzle solution that the developer left hints for to reward those who read every note in the game, this strategy is definitely easier than finding the code and stepping on the plates in the right order.

