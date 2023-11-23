Baldur’s Gate 3 players highlight “most missable” unique weapon

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have recently found a vendor who sells a weapon that can be easily missed during your playthrough. Here is what the community feels about the entire situation.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game and there are several hidden items in the game. You can spend hours on it, but you still miss a few things as some are hidden in plain sight.

As it happens, Baldur’s Gate 3 players have recently highlighted a weapon that falls into the hidden-in-plain-sight category. This weapon is quite good, but the item does not appear in his inventory if you have Shadowheart standing near the vendor.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 player locates easily missable unique weapon in-game

The discussion regarding this weapon was started by a Reddit user named Silver-Scion. The player claimed, “You can find this great axe, Sethan, being sold by an NPC named Ferg Drogher in Rivington in Act 3.” They continued, “You can’t have Shadowheart in your party at all or he straight up won’t sell you anything because he recognizes Shart as a Selunite and will disappear forever.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Other players joined the discussion as well since it is something that several of them have missed. One such player commented, ” Shadowheart can be in your party and this still will work, so long as she’s nowhere near him when you talk to him. Just stick her up the road somewhere.” Another player chimed, “Too bad I could never tell God’s favorite princess to go wait in camp.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One user also claimed, “Nice find, indeed I missed it.” Lastly, one of them mentioned, “If the special wares aren’t there after you successfully persuade him, and he didn’t see Shadowheart in your party, long rest and come back.”

Therefore, it looks like Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to surprise players even to this day. This game is a bag full of secrets and there is no doubt players are bound to come across more of them in the future.